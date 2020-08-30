Man arrested on several charges after long standoff with deputies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after an hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a reported shooting at a home near Avondale around 11:40 pm Friday night. Deputies say when they got on scene they learned the suspect, Taggert Rieke, fired at least one shot into the ceiling of a home. The suspects allegedly then threatened to shoot his 41-year-old girlfriend, a 13-year-old girl, and himself after he was caught having sex with the teen.

The sheriff’s office reports the woman and three other people who had been inside the home got out safely, but Rieke and the teenage girl were still inside. Deputies say the girl refused to come out.

Deputies surrounded the home for nearly an hour trying to convince the suspect and the teenage girl to come out. The sheriff’s office reports that around 3:30 in the morning Sheriff’s SWAT members responded to the home and were able to safely get the teenage girl out. After she was out of the home SWAT team members used several tactics to try to get the suspect to surrender.

It wasn’t until 4:20 am on Saturday Rieke was taken into custody.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says Rieke was arrest for sexual assault on a child, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, illegal discharge of a firearm, felony menacing, and domestic violence. He is being held in the Pueblo County Jail.

