Frontier Elementary School returning to in person after confirmed COVID-19 case

Academy District 20
Academy District 20(Station)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Frontier Elementary School in Academy District 20 will be allowed to go back to in-person learning on Monday.

The district announced Sunday that based on COVID-19 test results returned to the district some individuals in isolation and/or quarantine will be allowed to return to the school. Some of the school leaders were quarantined during this period as well but will get to return.

Academy District 20 says one class will remain in quarantine as they wait for one final COVID-19 test result. Families of kids in that class are being notified individually.

The district announced Thursday the school would be closing the next day due to some students and staff showing COVID like symptoms.

