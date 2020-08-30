Denver Police Department searching for hit-and-run suspect

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run suspect. The suspected car is a 2010 light blue Hyundai Sonata.

Police say it left the scene of a crash near I-25 and Yale, and was last seen driving Southbound on those roads. The car has stickers on the rear view window and back bumper and a South Carolina license plate of IAJ-107.

DPD says the driver is a white male, with brown hair and is wearing a green shirt.

If you see this vehicle call 911, or the Denver Police Department at 7-20-913-2012.

