Thank You, KOAA

Rest in peace Don Ward.
KKTV
KKTV(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We want to share a special thank you to KOAA today.

This has been one of the toughest weeks in the history of our station. We lost a leader this week. We lost a member of our KKTV family in Don Ward.

While we mourn, our competitors at KOAA reminded us that our TV family goes beyond the walls at our station.  They graciously filled in for our staff today as we mourned, gathering any important news we need to share with the community tonight at 10. Thank you KOAA, and thank you to all the other stations and community members for your condolences.

Rest in peace Don Ward.

