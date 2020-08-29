Advertisement

Serious crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 Friday night

Serious crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs on 8/28/20.
Serious crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs on 8/28/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was impacting traffic in Colorado Springs Friday night on I-25.

The crash started causing delays at about 8 p.m. on northbound I-25 near Bijou. At about 8:30 that evening Colorado Springs Police asked the public to avoid the area with the highway shut down in that direction.

This article is meant to inform the public of major traffic delays. It may not be updated depending on the severity of the crash.

Click here for a live traffic map.

