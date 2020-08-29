Advertisement

MLK Jr.’s nephew, Isaac Newton Farris Jr. visits COS: “We will lose this moment if we don’t do the right thing”

Isaac Newton Farris Jr. speaks at a really in Acacia Park on the anniversary of the March on Washington.
Isaac Newton Farris Jr. speaks at a really in Acacia Park on the anniversary of the March on Washington.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of people gathered in Colorado Springs Friday to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

They rallied in Acacia Park to listen to speeches and encourage others to vote this November.

A relative on Martin Luther King Jr. was also in attendance.

Dr. Kings Nephew, Isaac Newton Farris Jr. spoke during today’s rally He told 11 NEWS now is the time for Americans of all races to keep pushing for racial equality, but he wants people to honor his uncle by doing so peacefully.

“America is in a sweet spot right now, the same sweet spot that produced all of the gains of the civil rights movement,” Farris Jr. said.

Exactly 57 years ago Friday, thousands marched to Washington D.C. for civil and economic rights. Decades later leaders say there is still work to be done.

“It gives me great hope and I’m sure if my uncle were alive he would have great hope but he would also have great disappointment,” Farris Jr. explained. “Because we are about to lose this moment, the Black Lives Movement because of things that are happening such as the violence, the looting...some of the violent language that has been spoke...we are going to turn people off. Not only American whites but American Blacks as well. We will lose this moment if we don’t do the right thing.”

From Washington D.C. to Colorado Springs, people across the country once again marching for change.

“Its always been important, but I think the recent events in the news its so disheartening to bring that to light and to make sure that we are not dismissing it. Its not to be dismissed it is to be brought out to the light,” Rosa Linda Sanchez, chair for the Diversity Council in Colorado Springs said.

Even after decades, Dr. King’s message still inspiring a nation.

“His fight was not for Black superiority--it was for equality of all people. Its human power, not Black power, not white power--human power,” Farris Jr. said.

Leaders also encouraged people in attendance to not only make their voices heard in person, but also at the voting booths this November.

