MISSING: 11-year-old boy went searching for his family’s missing cows in El Paso County, last seen Friday night

Christopher Pena
Christopher Pena(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young boy went searching for his family’s missing cows in El Paso County Friday night and didn’t return home.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of 11-year-old Christopher Pena Saturday morning. They are hoping the public can help spread the message that he is missing and help locate him.

Christopher went searching for the missing cows Friday night in an area off Myers Road southeast of Colorado Springs. The property is just to the east of Hanover High School. Christopher was last seen wearing an Adidas sweatshirt, black jeans and blue Adidas shoes.

El Paso County Search and Rescue was searching throughout the night and morning for the boy.

If you have any information on his location you’re asked to call 719-520-6666.

