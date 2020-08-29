Free transit fares for K-12 youth in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Several local companies and organizations are teaming up to make sure young kids in the Pueblo community have access to transportation. Public transit fares will go back into effect on Tuesday, September 1, but local leaders wanted to help students have access to the community.

This collaboration happened between the Pueblo Health Department, Pueblo Transit, the Department of Human Services, the First Presbyterian Church, and Communities that Care. Organizers decided to start this service as a way to connect young people to public spaces and reduce barriers for transportation.

This service is for all students in D-60, D-70 and online students. All you need to do to get the free service is show the bus driver your student ID.

Jacelynn Trujillo, the youth adviser for Pueblo communities that care, tells 11 news this service is much needed in Pueblo. “I think it’s very important for them to take advantage of. And now that there’s no boundaries for them they can just go whenever they please and they can be there”.

Nick says for the first couple days, students might need help figuring out the bus system and that’s ok. The bus drivers and customer service representatives at the downtown transit center are more than happy to answer students questions. Nick Hinrichsen, the Operations supervisor for Pueblo transit, tells 11 news they are doing everything they can to make sure the bus stops are safe. “We want students to know that they can feel safe approaching any of our staff with any of their concerns and any questions about their safety as they learn the system in general”.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.