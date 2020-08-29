Advertisement

Eads’ junior Ross Brown sinks first hole-in-one in school history

Brown’s 9-iron shot finds the hole during Eads Invitational
Eads Junior Ross Brown celebrates after hole-in-one
Eads Junior Ross Brown celebrates after hole-in-one(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EADS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s a picture worth a thousand words, plus a lifelong memory for Eads High School junior Ross Brown.

On Friday, Brown posed on the Eads Golf Course green, smiling after sinking the first hole-in-one in school history during the Eads Invitational. Brown’s 9-iron shot traveled 100 yards into the cup, marking a high point in the day for the Eagles during the eight-team, 56-golfer tournament.

Cheyenne Wells took home the team championship, with golfers Kody Ryser and Brock Ziegler finished first and second, respectively. Eads’ Brandon Lening finished third.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

