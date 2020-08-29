Eads’ junior Ross Brown sinks first hole-in-one in school history

EADS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s a picture worth a thousand words, plus a lifelong memory for Eads High School junior Ross Brown.

On Friday, Brown posed on the Eads Golf Course green, smiling after sinking the first hole-in-one in school history during the Eads Invitational. Brown’s 9-iron shot traveled 100 yards into the cup, marking a high point in the day for the Eagles during the eight-team, 56-golfer tournament.

Cheyenne Wells took home the team championship, with golfers Kody Ryser and Brock Ziegler finished first and second, respectively. Eads’ Brandon Lening finished third.

