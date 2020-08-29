CSP Investigating fatal crash on Falcon Highway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Falcon Highway early this morning. It happened between Curtis Road and McCandlish Road in El Paso County.

CSP says a 199 Mercedes SUV was driving East on the highway when the driver lost control and rolled the car multiple times, and caught fire.

Four people were thrown from the car. A 17-year-old was driving the car and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The two passengers were 15 and 16-years-old. They were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another 16-year-old died at the scene.

CSP says none of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Drugs and speed are possible factors in the crash. The Colorado State Patrol’s vehicular crimes unit is investigating the crash.

