Advertisement

CSP Investigating fatal crash on Falcon Highway

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(AP Images)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Falcon Highway early this morning. It happened between Curtis Road and McCandlish Road in El Paso County.

CSP says a 199 Mercedes SUV was driving East on the highway when the driver lost control and rolled the car multiple times, and caught fire.

Four people were thrown from the car. A 17-year-old was driving the car and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The two passengers were 15 and 16-years-old. They were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another 16-year-old died at the scene.

CSP says none of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Drugs and speed are possible factors in the crash. The Colorado State Patrol’s vehicular crimes unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Colorado state fair expands fair food drive-thru

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Additional dates added to the Colorado State Fair food drive-thru due to popular demand.

Forecast

Storms ahead and cooler start to the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.29.20

Local

Thank You, KOAA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Rest in peace Don Ward.

Local

11-year-old boy found safe after searching for his family’s missing cows in El Paso County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A young boy went searching for his family’s missing cows in El Paso County Friday night and didn’t return home.

Latest News

Local

Free transit fares for K-12 youth in Pueblo

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Pueblo announces free transit for K-12 students all year-round

Local

Serious crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 Friday night

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A serious crash was impacting traffic in Colorado Springs Friday night on I-25.

News

Pueblo Transit Free for K-12 Students

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Pueblo Transit Free for K-12 Students

News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into and Setting Walgreens on Fire

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into and Setting Walgreens on Fire

News

District 38 Reports Coronavirus Outbreak at Bear Creek Elementary

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
District 38 Reports Coronavirus Outbreak at Bear Creek Elementary

Local

MLK Jr.’s nephew, Isaac Newton Farris Jr. visits COS: “We will lose this moment if we don’t do the right thing”

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
Dozens of people gathered in Colorado Springs Friday to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.