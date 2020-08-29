Colorado state fair expands fair food drive-thru

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Opening day at the Colorado State Fair grounds went well according to organizers, and they have decided to expand the fair food drive-thru into next weekend. More than 400 cars drove through the fairgrounds and about 2,000 food items were sold. The three most popular items were, of course, funnel cakes, jumbo corn dogs and fresh squeezed lemonade.

This weekend the drive-thru is open:

Saturday, August 29 – 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 30 – 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Monday, August 31 – 5 p.m. - 7:00 p.m

The newly added dates include:

Friday, September 4 – 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 5 – 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 6 – 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

To see the full menu and drive-thru map click here. As a reminder guests must stay in their cars while on the fairgrounds, and face masks should be worn while ordering food. This year the State Fair is only one week long and will end on September 7, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.