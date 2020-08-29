Advertisement

Colorado state fair expands fair food drive-thru

Colorado State Fair goes from August 28 to September 7, 2020.
Colorado State Fair goes from August 28 to September 7, 2020.(Colorado State Fair)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Opening day at the Colorado State Fair grounds went well according to organizers, and they have decided to expand the fair food drive-thru into next weekend. More than 400 cars drove through the fairgrounds and about 2,000 food items were sold. The three most popular items were, of course, funnel cakes, jumbo corn dogs and fresh squeezed lemonade.

This weekend the drive-thru is open:

  • Saturday, August 29 – 11:30 a.m.  - 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 30 – 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Monday, August 31 – 5 p.m. - 7:00 p.m

The newly added dates include:

  • Friday, September 4 – 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 5 – 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 6 – 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

To see the full menu and drive-thru map click here. As a reminder guests must stay in their cars while on the fairgrounds, and face masks should be worn while ordering food. This year the State Fair is only one week long and will end on September 7, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms ahead and cooler start to the weekend

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.29.20

Local

Thank You, KOAA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Rest in peace Don Ward.

Local

11-year-old boy found safe after searching for his family’s missing cows in El Paso County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A young boy went searching for his family’s missing cows in El Paso County Friday night and didn’t return home.

Local

Free transit fares for K-12 youth in Pueblo

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Pueblo announces free transit for K-12 students all year-round

Latest News

Local

Serious crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 Friday night

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A serious crash was impacting traffic in Colorado Springs Friday night on I-25.

News

Pueblo Transit Free for K-12 Students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Pueblo Transit Free for K-12 Students

News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into and Setting Walgreens on Fire

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into and Setting Walgreens on Fire

News

District 38 Reports Coronavirus Outbreak at Bear Creek Elementary

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
District 38 Reports Coronavirus Outbreak at Bear Creek Elementary

Local

MLK Jr.’s nephew, Isaac Newton Farris Jr. visits COS: “We will lose this moment if we don’t do the right thing”

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
Dozens of people gathered in Colorado Springs Friday to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Local

East Fork Fire in Colorado near New Mexico grows to 1,100 acres, donations for fire crews being accepted

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A state agency is now managing a wildfire burning near Trinidad after the blaze rapidly grew in size this week.