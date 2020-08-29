Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues two kids from Cottonwood Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department Heavy Rescue team rescued two kids from Cottonwood Creek Park Saturday afternoon. Crews showed up to the area near Chelton and Academy.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Heavy Rescue team on scene. At Chelton and Academy. 1st victim rescued. pic.twitter.com/UuBz3B6RoV — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2020

Both of the kids were rescued and are safe. They are being treated on scene by paramedics.

CSFD’s Heavy rescue team is made up of 24 firefighters who are trained in technical rescue experts. The team specializes in 9 disciplines with swift water rescue being their primary area of expertise.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.