Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues two kids from Cottonwood Creek

CSFD rescues kids at Cottonwood Creek Park.
CSFD rescues kids at Cottonwood Creek Park.(CSFD)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department Heavy Rescue team rescued two kids from Cottonwood Creek Park Saturday afternoon. Crews showed up to the area near Chelton and Academy.

Both of the kids were rescued and are safe. They are being treated on scene by paramedics.

CSFD’s Heavy rescue team is made up of 24 firefighters who are trained in technical rescue experts. The team specializes in 9 disciplines with swift water rescue being their primary area of expertise.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested on several charges after long standoff with deputies

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Franco
A 31-year-old man was arrested on several felony charges early Saturday morning.

Local

CSP Investigating fatal crash on Falcon Highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KKTV
CSP investing fatal crash on Falcon highway this morning

Local

Colorado state fair expands fair food drive-thru

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Additional dates added to the Colorado State Fair food drive-thru due to popular demand.

Forecast

Storms ahead and cooler start to the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.29.20

Latest News

Local

Thank You, KOAA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Rest in peace Don Ward.

Local

11-year-old boy found safe after searching for his family’s missing cows in El Paso County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A young boy went searching for his family’s missing cows in El Paso County Friday night and didn’t return home.

Local

Free transit fares for K-12 youth in Pueblo

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Pueblo announces free transit for K-12 students all year-round

Local

Serious crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 Friday night

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A serious crash was impacting traffic in Colorado Springs Friday night on I-25.

News

Pueblo Transit Free for K-12 Students

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:35 PM MDT
|
Pueblo Transit Free for K-12 Students

News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into and Setting Walgreens on Fire

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:26 PM MDT
|
Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into and Setting Walgreens on Fire