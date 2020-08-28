Advertisement

What back to school looks like for kids in D2

D2 Harrison's in administration building in Colorado Springs.
D2 Harrison's in administration building in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A school district in Colorado Springs is rethinking their plans sending kids back to school for in-person learning next week.

Kindergarten through fifth graders are already back in school, but sixth through twelfth were supposed to be back to in-person learning on September 8th. Now, District 2 is going a different route.

Instead of sending all of their older kids back to in-person at once, they are breaking them into two cohorts per school.

The first day of the week, all students will be online, then for the following two days, one group will attend school in-person, while the others are at home, and vice versa for the remainder of the week.

The school says this, in addition with kids wearing masks, social distancing, hand-sanitizing stations and the addition of plexiglass in rooms, they are doing everything they can to make sure kids can learn safely.

”The reasoning behind that is just seeing was happening at other schools. If there’s a case, and they had to shut down the whole cohort,” Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, the district’s superintendent said. “You know, in secondary it’s really hard to cohort students because of class choice and they don’t stay in one homeroom like elementary for most of the day. So we will do a hybrid where we basically put the school into two groups--that way if there’s a situation it wouldn’t affect everyone being able to come back.”

This hybrid plan is not set in stone. The superintendent told 11 NEWS in a few weeks they plan on reevaluating how it’s going, so things could change again.

“Change can be hard for any human being and we see that. But we can help with the change if we have some systems, supports in place. As issues arise, we problem solve move to a different thing if that’s gonna be helpful but but people have been very flexible and supportive and understanding and we are all here at the end of the day for our students which I think is the most important part,” Dr. Birhanzel added.

The superintendent adds parents can also opt to have their kids learn from home full-time. Right now about 33 percent of the district is doing that. We’ll keep you updated.

