Advertisement

U.S. Marshal’s office, Georgia authorities operation leads to rescue of 39 children

A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon lead to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.
A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon lead to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.(Shane T. McCoy/US Marshals | Shane T. McCoy/US Marshals)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon lead to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.

Operation Not Forgotten took place over a two-week span and also netted nine arrests all tied to alleged crimes related to sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession, and custodial interference.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington said. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”

The missing children were all considered to be in the “at-risk” category.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Colorado Springs elementary school closing temporarily and a high school moves to eLearning over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The largest school district in Colorado Springs is taking extra precautions at two schools as officials continue to navigate teaching during a pandemic.

Local

What back to school looks like for kids in D2

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Megan Hiler
A school district in Colorado Springs is rethinking their plans sending kids back to school for in-person learning next week.

Sports

A 2nd day of NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

News

Owner of Dog Killed Following Attack Speaks Out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Owner of Dog Killed Following Attack Shares His Story

Latest News

Local

Body found in shallow grave, Pueblo Police ask for public’s help in possible homicide investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Pueblo Police are asking for the public’s help after they discovered a body buried in a shallow grave.

News

Police Say Bicyclist Who Died in Crash Did Not Have Right of Way

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Bicyclist killed in a crash on North Nevada Ave did not have the right of way according to police

News

Tim Watkin's Family Still Searching for Answers Three Years Later

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Family of Tim Watkins Still Searching for Answers Three Years Later

News

First Look at Revised Labor Day Liftoff Plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
First Look at Revised Labor Day Liftoff Plans in Colorado Springs

News

Governor Jared Polis Facing Lawsuit Over Mask Mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Colorado Governor Jared Polis is now facing a lawsuit over the statewide mask mandate

National

Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.