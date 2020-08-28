Advertisement

State Fair mostly virtual; No foot traffic on grounds

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday, but it’s mostly virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Event organizers are concerned people will show up expecting to be able to walk the grounds like in past years. The gates will not be open to public foot traffic. State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller says, signs will be up explaining this.

“It’s really sad, the whole COVID-19 experience. I think we’re all just looking forward to the day that it’s no longer a consideration,” said Stoller.

There are exceptions. The main reason the gates will be open is for exhibitors and performers. While most will not have an in person audience, they’re allowed to use the space for their performances which will be live streamed on the fair’s website.

The public can go on the grounds and must remain in their cars for 3 events: Drive-through fair food, Drive-through livestock show, and a reverse parade.

“In regards to high profile events, we’re probably the highest profile in the state over the summer,” said Stoller when talking about the economic hit they’re prepared to take this year.

He says the fair normally rakes in $30 million over it’s 11 days, attracting roughly a half a million people. He doesn’t expect they’ll get anywhere near that this year. “COVID-19 is a hardship when it comes to a lot of things, and you can add the fair not being the full fair to that list.”

The last time the public was not able to openly attend the state fair was 103 years ago in 1917 because the area was a military base during World War I.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man posing as Manitou Springs FD member, asking for donations

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
A statement was made about this on Friday.

News

CSFD goes to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Local

Local firefighters and K-9 unit in Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Six Colorado Springs firefighters left on Wednesday to help with search and rescue efforts in Louisiana.

Good News Friday

Good News Friday: August 28

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KKTV
Click here to watch the video.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms ahead and a cooler day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.28.20

Local

I-25 NB crash at Northgate cleared after causing major delays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KKTV
We have a crew heading to the scene right now.

Forecast

Cooler Friday with storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
Afternoon storms

Local

Pueblo PD arrests juvenile suspect in stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This happened late Thursday night.

News

Remembering Don Ward: Don's final moments

Updated: 10 hours ago
Don's best friend described his final moments and his heroic effort to try and save him.

Local

Don Ward’s best friend shares Don’s final moments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dianne Derby
As we remember Don Ward we want to talk about his hero-best friend who tried to save his life on Mount Cameron in Park County on Monday afternoon.