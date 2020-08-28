State Fair mostly virtual; No foot traffic on grounds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday, but it’s mostly virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Event organizers are concerned people will show up expecting to be able to walk the grounds like in past years. The gates will not be open to public foot traffic. State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller says, signs will be up explaining this.

“It’s really sad, the whole COVID-19 experience. I think we’re all just looking forward to the day that it’s no longer a consideration,” said Stoller.

There are exceptions. The main reason the gates will be open is for exhibitors and performers. While most will not have an in person audience, they’re allowed to use the space for their performances which will be live streamed on the fair’s website.

The public can go on the grounds and must remain in their cars for 3 events: Drive-through fair food, Drive-through livestock show, and a reverse parade.

“In regards to high profile events, we’re probably the highest profile in the state over the summer,” said Stoller when talking about the economic hit they’re prepared to take this year.

He says the fair normally rakes in $30 million over it’s 11 days, attracting roughly a half a million people. He doesn’t expect they’ll get anywhere near that this year. “COVID-19 is a hardship when it comes to a lot of things, and you can add the fair not being the full fair to that list.”

The last time the public was not able to openly attend the state fair was 103 years ago in 1917 because the area was a military base during World War I.

