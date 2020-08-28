Pueblo PD arrests juvenile suspect in stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police Department says a juvenile has been arrested in a stabbing incident Thursday night.

At 11:25 p.m., officers responded to the west side of the city for a family disturbance.

On the scene a male with 3 stab wounds was located. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but police say he is expected to recover.

Officers could not immediately locate the suspect.

Hours later, an officer spoke with the juvenile suspect on the phone- when he agreed to turn himself in. Pueblo PD says that suspect is now being medically cleared and will be booked into the Pueblo Youth Center for assault charges.

