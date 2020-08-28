I-25 NB crash at Northgate cleared after causing major delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash has been cleared on I-25 NB near Northgate after causing major traffic delays Friday morning. The crash was first reported before 7 a .m.

As of 7:30 a.m., all three lanes are back open. Only one lane was open while emergency crews remained on scene.

It is still unclear if anyone was hurt. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.