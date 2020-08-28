Advertisement

Nearly 50 from Woodland Park High School quarantined over COVID-19 case

By Erin Prater
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A Woodland Park High School student who has COVID-19 attended school Wednesday after telling staff he or she had tested negative — and now nearly 50 students and staffers are in quarantine, the district’s superintendent said Friday.

Staff, who were familiar with the student’s family and knew that a family member had tested positive, asked about the student’s health as the student entered school. But they were told the student had tested negative, Woodland Park Superintendent Steve Woolf said Friday.

“It turns out this wasn’t the case,” he said, adding that the district was later told by Teller County Public Health that the student, though asymptomatic, had tested positive.

Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.

Click here for the latest from the school district.

