Man posing as Manitou Springs FD member, asking for donations

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs Fire Department has a reminder for the community today- they do NOT solicit from door-to-door or over the phone.

This reminder came Friday morning, after the fire department was warned about a man dressed in casual attire, canvassing residential areas and asking for donations. They say he is posing as a member from the department.

If you would like to donate to the Manitou Springs Fire Department, they ask you contact them directly or attend one of their fundraisers.

