Man posing as Manitou Springs FD member, asking for donations

A statement was released on Friday.
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs Fire Department has a reminder for the community today- they do NOT solicit from door-to-door or over the phone.

This reminder came Friday morning, after the fire department was warned about a man dressed in casual attire, canvassing residential areas and asking for donations. They say he is posing as a member from the department.

If you would like to donate to the Manitou Springs Fire Department, they ask you contact them directly or attend one of their fundraisers.

