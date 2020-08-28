Local firefighters and K-9 unit in Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local firefighters and a K-9 unit left for the Gulf Coast to help with Hurricane Laura.

Six Colorado Springs firefighters left on Wednesday to help with search and rescue efforts in Louisiana. CSFD is part of Colorado Task Force 1, which is a team made up of multiple agencies across the state who respond to disasters around the country.

“Usually their responders are obviously overwhelmed. Or their responders, typically local in the area, are dealing with things with their own families or homes, and trying to manage that stuff. So we end up coming in and being the responders and being an asset for them,” said Lt. Aaron McConnellogue of CSFD.

When responding to natural disasters, the team only gets four hours to get on the road once they are notified. They help with search and rescues, medical responses, hazardous materials, K-9 units and more.

“I think all of our individuals are extremely proud and honored not only to represent our city, our fire department, our state, but it’s quite an honor to really go and help out these other cities and locations that are just hit by a natural disaster,” said McConnellogue.

The team will be in the Gulf Coast for about two weeks. There have also been CSFD firefighters helping with the wildfires across our state.

