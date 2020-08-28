Advertisement

Local firefighters and K-9 unit in Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local firefighters and a K-9 unit left for the Gulf Coast to help with Hurricane Laura.

Six Colorado Springs firefighters left on Wednesday to help with search and rescue efforts in Louisiana. CSFD is part of Colorado Task Force 1, which is a team made up of multiple agencies across the state who respond to disasters around the country.

“Usually their responders are obviously overwhelmed. Or their responders, typically local in the area, are dealing with things with their own families or homes, and trying to manage that stuff. So we end up coming in and being the responders and being an asset for them,” said Lt. Aaron McConnellogue of CSFD.

When responding to natural disasters, the team only gets four hours to get on the road once they are notified. They help with search and rescues, medical responses, hazardous materials, K-9 units and more.

“I think all of our individuals are extremely proud and honored not only to represent our city, our fire department, our state, but it’s quite an honor to really go and help out these other cities and locations that are just hit by a natural disaster,” said McConnellogue.

The team will be in the Gulf Coast for about two weeks. There have also been CSFD firefighters helping with the wildfires across our state.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man posing as Manitou Springs FD member, asking for donations

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
A statement was made about this on Friday.

News

CSFD goes to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Local

State Fair mostly virtual; No foot traffic on grounds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Henry
The Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday, but it’s mostly virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Good News Friday

Good News Friday: August 28

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KKTV
Click here to watch the video.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms ahead and a cooler day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.28.20

Local

I-25 NB crash at Northgate cleared after causing major delays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KKTV
We have a crew heading to the scene right now.

Forecast

Cooler Friday with storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
Afternoon storms

Local

Pueblo PD arrests juvenile suspect in stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This happened late Thursday night.

News

Remembering Don Ward: Don's final moments

Updated: 10 hours ago
Don's best friend described his final moments and his heroic effort to try and save him.

Local

Don Ward’s best friend shares Don’s final moments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dianne Derby
As we remember Don Ward we want to talk about his hero-best friend who tried to save his life on Mount Cameron in Park County on Monday afternoon.