Firefighters quickly respond to truck fire on the east side of Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, a truck fire didn’t spread to the house it was parked in front of on Friday in Colorado Springs.

Crews were called to the fire just after 3 p.m. in the 4700 block of Space Walk Drive. The neighborhood is off Jet Wing Drive and just to the north of E. Fountain Boulevard. A full-size truck caught fire, but it isn’t clear how. The fire was knocked out quickly and didn’t spread to any nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, as of 3:40 p.m. there were no reported injuries.

This article may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information for residents in the area who are seeing the fire department and police activity blocking the street.

