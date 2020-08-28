East Fork Fire in Colorado near New Mexico grows to 1,100 acres, donations for fire crews being accepted

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A state agency is now managing a wildfire burning near Trinidad after the blaze rapidly grew in size this week.

The East Fork Fire was reported on Aug. 22, the cause of the fire is believed to be lightning. As of Friday, the fire size was estimated at 1,100 acres with 10 percent containment. The fire is burning about 11 miles southeast of Trinidad, a little less than two miles from the New Mexico border.

Evacuations:

Evacuations for Sugarite Canyon State Park have been ordered. The park is located on the Colorado–New Mexico state line 6 miles northeast of Raton, New Mexico. Although the fire remains in Colorado, a watershed near Raton, NM is threatened and has seen some impact above Lake Dorothy. The fire has not reached the main watershed of Lake Moloya; the watershed remains a top priority after life safety.

Donations being accepted for fire crews:

Fire crews battling the East Fork Fire are in need of cases of bottled water, nonperishable food items, and supplies like these listed below:

-eye drops

-face wipes

-bottled water

-granola bars (no chocolate chips)

-energy bars

-protein bars

-beef jerky

-sunscreen

-Gold Bond powder

-sports drinks

-chapstick

-peanut butter

-mixed nuts

-dried fruit

-toothpaste (travel size)

-toothbrushes

-mouthwash

-cotton socks

-powdered milk

-gallon Ziplock bags

Please do not donate food items that melt e.g., chocolate. All items must be in their original packaging.

Please drop off your donations at these locations:

-Fire Station 1 - 1605 Santa Fe Trail

-Fire Station 2 - 1102 Nevada Avenue

For questions about donations, please contact: donations@allthings81082.news or call/text 719-422-3481

All Things 81082 broke the news of the fire and has been providing updates on their Facebook page:

Donations Needed For East Fork Wildfire Fire Crews All Things 81082 has teamed up with the Trinidad Fire Department to... Posted by All Things 81082 on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.