Don Ward’s best friend shares Don’s final moments

By Dianne Derby
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we remember Don Ward we want to talk about his hero-best friend who tried to save his life on Mount Cameron in Park County on Monday afternoon.

James Mosley has known Don Ward for decades. It was the kind of friendship anyone would treasure. They showed up for each other’s biggest life moments in the 40 years they were friends. On Thursday, he told us what happened in their final moment together and Don’s touching message as he passed away.

James Mosley and Don Ward met in junior high and became best friends in college.

“He’s the reason I was in the fraternity,” James said in a somber tone. “He’s the reason many of us were in the fraternity”

No matter where their lives took them they always reunited. They even coincidentally ran into each other as Don was reporting in Oklahoma and James was deploying with the Air Force.

“He was there and shook my hand and gave me a hug before I went off to Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield for seven months,” James recalled.

Don embraced the five Mosley children like they were his own.

“He came to my baseball games, came to my piano recital, he’s watched me grow up he’s watched me fall, he’s watched me rise, he’s always checking on me like my uncle,” Mosley’s 16-year-old son, Ben, said.

Ben was also with Don as the three set out on a long day of hiking on Monday.

“The morning was great we started early at sunrise. We started, we were going to do the four peaks in one day because they were all very close to one another,” James said.

The three had just summited the second peak when Don told them he didn’t feel well.

“He said my chest is starting to hurt so we were concerned and his back had started to hurt but sometimes when you get to the top of 14,000-foot mountains things hurt, especially when you’re older guys like us now,” James explained. “So we started going back down Mount Cameron and he was still having pain still having issues and then about a quarter of a mile down he had to sit down and that was the final time he sat down. He felt like he had to tell me just tell everybody I love them if something happens. And I said I know I will but we’re gonna get you down so don’t even think like that.”

Mosley called 911 and his son ran down the mountain to meet the rescuers. When Don went unconscious James started CPR.

“After a couple of minutes of CPR, I felt a pulse, what I thought was a pulse,” James explained his heroic effort to save Don’s life. “But then it faded again and then I went again for about three more minutes and he came back again and I heard a breath but then he faded away and he never came back.”

For one hour James and a group of strangers took turns doing compressions.

“Flight for Life made heroic efforts to land up there. The EMT was finally able to get off the helicopter and come down and try to do everything they could but at that point, there was nothing that could be done.”

Don Ward was gone.

“In his final moments, he did share that he loved everybody. You could tell Don didn’t just say he loved everybody he acted it, he walked the walk, he was generous, he was kind and he was thoughtful and he was that way until he left us.”

A memorial service for Don Ward is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. The service is closed to the public, but we will be streaming it on kktv.com and the KKTV 11 News Facebook page.

