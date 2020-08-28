Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak reported at a Monument elementary school

COVID-19 and school
COVID-19 and school(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - The following is a release that was sent out by D-38 on Friday. 11 News is sharing this information to help keep parents, staff and community members informed:

Dear D38 Community,

There is an outbreak of COVID-19 in Bear Creek Elementary School. Outbreaks are defined by El Paso County Public Health as “two or more positive COVID-19 cases in non-household members with symptom onsets within a 14-day window.” Each case of COVID-19 is reviewed by public health. As part of this public health investigation:

The people diagnosed are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.  The people’s social distancing and activities while infectious were assessed. The people who were close contacts of the persons with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.

The parents of all students known to have close contact with people with COVID-19 have been notified and instructed to keep their children home. Staff who were in close contact have also been instructed to quarantine.

Per El Paso County Public Health, no one else is required to quarantine. Therefore, Bear Creek Elementary is able to maintain current in-person activities.

11 News learned two people had tested positive as of Friday.

Click here for the latest from D-38

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nearly 50 from Woodland Park High School quarantined over COVID-19 case

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Erin Prater
A Woodland Park High School student who has COVID-19 attended school Wednesday after telling staff he or she had tested negative — and now nearly 50 students and staffers are in quarantine, the district’s superintendent said Friday.

Local

Firefighters quickly respond to truck fire on the east side of Colorado Springs on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Thankfully, a truck fire didn’t spread to the house it was parked in front of on Friday in Colorado Springs.

Forecast

Storms ahead and cooler start to the weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.28.20

Local

Man posing as Manitou Springs FD member, asking for donations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
A statement was made about this on Friday.

Latest News

News

CSFD goes to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Local firefighters and K-9 unit in Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Six Colorado Springs firefighters left on Wednesday to help with search and rescue efforts in Louisiana.

Local

State Fair mostly virtual; No foot traffic on grounds

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
The Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday, but it’s mostly virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Good News Friday

Good News Friday: August 28

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Click here to watch the video.

Local

I-25 NB crash at Northgate cleared after causing major delays

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KKTV
We have a crew heading to the scene right now.

Forecast

Cooler Friday with storms

Updated: 10 hours ago
Afternoon storms