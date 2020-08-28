Colorado Springs elementary school closing temporarily and a high school moves to eLearning over COVID-19 concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest school district in Colorado Springs is taking extra precautions at two schools as officials continue to navigate teaching during a pandemic.

Thursday night D-20 sent out an announcement impacting two schools:

FRONTIER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: The elementary school will be temporarily closed on Friday after one person tested positive for COVID-19. School officials are still waiting on results for three other people before moving forward with a future plan. Staff and families at Frontier Elementary should expect more information before Aug. 30 at noon. Click here to visit the school’s website

ASPEN VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL: A student who was in the building on Monday is showing symptoms of COVID-19, however, the student has not tested positive for the virus. The school started with in-person learning but is now transitioning to eLearning until further notice. Click here to visit the schools’ website.

The full release from D-20 is below:

Frontier Elementary School

FES is temporarily closed tomorrow, Aug. 28. There has only been ONE confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 at FES, however, several staff and students were isolated and quarantined earlier this week and today, a second grade class, including two teachers and a para, were quarantined.

Closing the school for one day tomorrow provides additional time to plan how best to move forward as school and district leadership await test results from the three individuals currently in isolation. Additionally, because of the school’s “slow start,” the impact of closing the school tomorrow is minimal.

FES will send staff and families additional information about next steps no later than this Sunday, Aug. 30, at noon.

Aspen Valley High School

Today we learned an AVHS student, who was last in the building on Monday, Aug. 24, is symptomatic. This student has not tested positive for COVID-19. Due to close exposure with the symptomatic student, several staff and students are now in quarantine.

AVHS, one of our smaller non-traditional high schools, started with in-person learning, but will now transition to eLearning until further notice.

In accordance with guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and out of an abundance of caution, the following actions are being taken at AVHS:

The student will remain home until they are no longer infectious.

Any student or staff in close contact with the student displaying symptoms have already been instructed to stay home for 14 days - this is called quarantine.

The areas in the school where the student was present are temporarily closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting. Please note, the building will not be accessible tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 28.

