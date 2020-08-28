Advertisement

Body found in shallow grave, Pueblo Police ask for public’s help in possible homicide investigation

A body was found in a shallow grave in Pueblo on 8/27/20
A body was found in a shallow grave in Pueblo on 8/27/20(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for the public’s help after they discovered a body buried in a shallow grave.

At about 10:39 in the morning on Thursday police were notified of the gravesite. Investigators found the body along Fountain Creek in the area of Gruma Drive. Someone was reportedly checking on a person in a homeless camp when they came across the grave.

The victim’s identification will come from the county coroner. Detectives have interviewed several people and are following several leads in the case. Investigators believe this could be a possible homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-320-6044.

