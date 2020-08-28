Body found in shallow grave, Pueblo Police ask for public’s help in possible homicide investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for the public’s help after they discovered a body buried in a shallow grave.

At about 10:39 in the morning on Thursday police were notified of the gravesite. Investigators found the body along Fountain Creek in the area of Gruma Drive. Someone was reportedly checking on a person in a homeless camp when they came across the grave.

The victim’s identification will come from the county coroner. Detectives have interviewed several people and are following several leads in the case. Investigators believe this could be a possible homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-320-6044.

