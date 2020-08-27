Vail Resorts to require reservations, other safety measures for upcoming ski season

VAIL, Colo. (KKTV) - Vail Resorts says it’s welcoming skiers back in this pandemic year, but with a number of new safety restrictions in place.

The ski resorts were the first to shut down in Colorado as the pandemic began its grip on the state and nation in mid-March. A couple of resorts reopened for a few weeks at the tail end of the season, but most like Vail opted to remain closed. Eagle County, where the town of Vail is located, was at one point the epicenter of the virus for the entire state.

Vail Resorts announced Thursday it was excited to open for the 20-21 ski season.

“There is nothing I am looking forward to more than being back on the mountain, back on snow, back on skis -- and I know I am not alone. Each summer, we all wait patiently for the return of winter, and this year more than ever, we need it. We need to reconnect with the outdoors, we need to feel normal and energized as we carve down the mountain with crisp alpine air in our faces,” Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said in a letter to passholders on the Epic Pass website.

The resort says it is implementing the following safety measures to prevent the coronavirus spread:

- Reservations will be required before heading up the mountain.

- Face-coverings will be required on the mountain and when on lifts/gondolas.

- Guests will only be allowed to ride the ski lift with the people they came with.

- Ski school and private lesson groups will be capped at six people.

- Restaurant occupancy will be capped.

Additional safety measures and more information can be found on the Vail Resorts website.

This winter we’re focused on 3 things: your safety, having a successful season start to finish & prioritizing our pass holders. Details on our 20/21 operating plan & new reservation system that gives pass holders priority access to the mountains they love: https://t.co/ar4UX1lGgf pic.twitter.com/9kGqY80cK2 — VailResorts (@VailResorts) August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.