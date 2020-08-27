Rockies Finale against Diamondbacks postponed as players protest social injustice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies final game against Arizona will not be played Thursday as schedules.

The team released the following statement on twitter. “After reflecting and meeting as a group, Rockies players have decided not to play today’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, standing in solidarity with athletes and sports teams against social injustice.”

The Rockies next scheduled game is Friday against the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m.

