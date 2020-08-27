Advertisement

Rockies Finale against Diamondbacks postponed as players protest social injustice

Rockies end series in Arizona early to stand in solidarity with other pro teams protesting social injustice.
Rockies
Rockies(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies final game against Arizona will not be played Thursday as schedules.

The team released the following statement on twitter. “After reflecting and meeting as a group, Rockies players have decided not to play today’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, standing in solidarity with athletes and sports teams against social injustice.”

The Rockies next scheduled game is Friday against the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

