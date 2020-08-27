Advertisement

Pueblo deputy-involved shooting ruled justified

The scene of the shooting on March 14, 2020.
The scene of the shooting on March 14, 2020.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The shooting of a 20-year-old Pueblo man earlier this year has been ruled justified.

The shooting happened in mid-March after a deputy encountered a carjacking suspect in an alleyway. According to the district attorney’s office, which made the ruling in the case, the suspect had fled the area after the reported carjacking and law enforcement was searching for him based on the description given by the victim and from surveillance. The deputy who found the suspect reported that as soon as the suspect realized he’d been located, he started running towards law enforcement and refused to show his hands when ordered to.

The DA’s report listed the following sequence of events. The deputy who fired the gun has been identified as Deputy Jeffrey Alfonso and the suspect as Jesse Cedillo:

  • March 14, 2020, Pueblo county sheriff’s deputies called to a carjacking at Pueblo Youth Services Center (1406 W. 17th St.)
  • Deputies spoke with the victim. She told them she was scraping ice off her windshield and was in her car checking emails when a man came to her car with a gun.
  • She said the man was a young Hispanic, about 5-foot-8, wearing khaki pants and a hoodie. Said the man pounded on her window with the gun and ordered her out of the car.
  • She says Jesse Cedillo got into the driver’s side of the car and she backed away. She refused to get in the car with Cedillo and ran back to the facility.
  • Deputy Trae Borror watched the security video from the Youth center and could see in the video cedilla pointing a gun directly at her as she was in the car.
  • Pueblo Police and sheriff’s deputies started looking for her red 2016 Nissan.
  • Deputy Ed Herrera spotted the Nissan at 16th and Craig street, and that it was headed back in the direction of the facility.
  • Deputies pursued the car through the west side of town and eventually lost it near the midtown shopping center.
  • Deputies then saw Cedillo driving westbound on West 4th Street bridge at a high rate of speed.
  • Off-duty Deputy Kayla Ruiz saw him driving near the state fairgrounds and waived a gun at her as he drove past.
  • Pueblo police then saw the car crashed in the alley between Pitkin Avenue and Grant street, and later fled on foot.
  • Deputy Alfonso says Cedillo was running through the alley toward Quincy street. Deputy Alfonso said Cedillo was seen jumping fences.
  • Said he saw Cedillo hiding under a truck in the driveway between 312 and 316 Quincy Street.
  • Alfonso said he found him and radioed for help. Said as soon as Cedillo realized he was seen he got up from the pickup and began running at him. He was running in the direction of officers and they told him to show his hands.
  • Deputy Alfonso said it appeared Cedillo began to raise a gun, so he fired shots. Said he was afraid for his safety. Knew he had a gun at one point and didn’t know if he still had it in his hand.
  • Deputy Alfonso did not have cover when Cedillo moved towards him. Was scared of being shot by Cedillo.
  • Detectives recovered 15 rounds from Alfonso’s gun. Alfonso did not remember how many shots he fired.
  • Multiple Sheriffs deputies and Pueblo Police officers were involved in the pursuit of Cedillo, and all gave the same accounts regarding the information on the carjacking, car description and description of Cedillo. And the fact there were radio calls that Cedillo was armed with a black pistol.

11 News will have more on this story coming up on 11 News at 4.

