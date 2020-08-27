Positive COVID-19 case on CSU Pueblo’s campus
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, officials at Colorado State University-Pueblo announced one positive case of COVID-19 on campus.
According to the university, contact tracing and risk assessment started within one hour of when they learned about the case. It isn’t clear if the person who tested positive is a staff member or student.
If you attend CSU-Pueblo and you believe you have been exposed, or if you’re displaying COVID-19 symptoms, you’re asked to email the COVID-19 response and planning team at COVID@CSUPUEBLO.EDU.
