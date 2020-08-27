Police review officer appearing to put knee on man’s neck

DENVER (AP) - Police are looking into a video that appears to show a police officer putting a knee on the neck of a man arrested during a homeless sweep in Denver on Tuesday as well as officers’ use of pepper spray during the operation. The video was taken by someone at the sweep. It quickly moves away from the officer restraining the man and then a line of police officers blocks the view of the camera. A police department spokesman says all of the force used during the sweep is being examined under a policy that requires all uses of force to be reviewed.



