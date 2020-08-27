Advertisement

Police review officer appearing to put knee on man’s neck

Denver Police reviewing use of force during recent sweep of homeless camp
Denver Police reviewing use of force during recent sweep of homeless camp(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Police are looking into a video that appears to show a police officer putting a knee on the neck of a man arrested during a homeless sweep in Denver on Tuesday as well as officers’ use of pepper spray during the operation. The video was taken by someone at the sweep. It quickly moves away from the officer restraining the man and then a line of police officers blocks the view of the camera. A police department spokesman says all of the force used during the sweep is being examined under a policy that requires all uses of force to be reviewed. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Remembering Don Ward: Gazette article and social media posts from viewers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Don Ward passed away unexpectedly this week. Thousands of people are sharing memories and condolences with KKTV from around the world.

Local

Man who stabbed girlfriend, hid body in trunk gets 34 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who killed his girlfriend and hid her body in the trunk of his car now knows his sentence.

Local

14-year-old girl reported missing out of Colorado Springs found safe Wednesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police are reporting Amiya was found and is safe thanks to help from community members.

Local

Dog shot and killed in Colorado Springs as the animal was reportedly attacking someone

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A story out of Colorado Springs Wednesday night may be a tragic reminder to the rest of the community when it comes to keeping your pets under control.

Latest News

News

Fort Carson Child Care Center Closed Following Positive Coronavirus Test

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Fort Carson Child Care Center Closed Following Positive Coronavirus Test

News

14 Year old in Custody Following Shooting in Widefield Area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
14 Year old in Custody Following Shooting Last Night in Widefield Area

News

Investigation into Plane Crash in Eastern El Paso County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Investigation into Plane Crash in Eastern El Paso County

News

Update on Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Update on Pine Gulch Fire in Western Colorado

News

Update on Willis Creek Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Update on the Willis Creek Fire Burning in Southern Colorado

News

El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for Public's Help in Investigation on Schriever Air Force Base

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for Public's Help in Investigation on Schriever Air Force Base