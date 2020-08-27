Advertisement

MISSING: 14-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs, police consider her at-risk

Amiya Johnson.
Amiya Johnson.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:38 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping for help in locating an at-risk teen.

A photo of 14-year-old Amiya Johnson is at the top of this article. She was last seen Wednesday night at about 7:20 near the Ross on Bloomington Street. The store is off Powers Boulevard near N. Carefree Circle.

At the time she was reported missing, she was wearing a black Star Wars shirt, denim shorts, and tie-dye slippers.

If you know where she is you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dog shot and killed in Colorado Springs as the animal was reportedly attacking someone

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
A story out of Colorado Springs Wednesday night may be a tragic reminder to the rest of the community when it comes to keeping your pets under control.

News

Fort Carson Child Care Center Closed Following Positive Coronavirus Test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Fort Carson Child Care Center Closed Following Positive Coronavirus Test

News

14 Year old in Custody Following Shooting in Widefield Area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
14 Year old in Custody Following Shooting Last Night in Widefield Area

News

Investigation into Plane Crash in Eastern El Paso County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Investigation into Plane Crash in Eastern El Paso County

Latest News

News

Update on Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Update on Pine Gulch Fire in Western Colorado

News

Update on Willis Creek Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Update on the Willis Creek Fire Burning in Southern Colorado

News

El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for Public's Help in Investigation on Schriever Air Force Base

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for Public's Help in Investigation on Schriever Air Force Base

News

Governor Polis Announces New Fund for Small Colorado Businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Colorado Governor Jared Polis announces new fund for small businesses in Colorado

News

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12's First Day Back to Learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12's First Day Back to Learning

News

District 2 Makes Changes to Back to School Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
District 2 Makes Changes to Back to School Plan