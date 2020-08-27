MISSING: 14-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs, police consider her at-risk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping for help in locating an at-risk teen.

A photo of 14-year-old Amiya Johnson is at the top of this article. She was last seen Wednesday night at about 7:20 near the Ross on Bloomington Street. The store is off Powers Boulevard near N. Carefree Circle.

At the time she was reported missing, she was wearing a black Star Wars shirt, denim shorts, and tie-dye slippers.

If you know where she is you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

