Man who stabbed girlfriend, hid body in trunk gets 34 years

Jonathan Akin was sentenced to 34 years for the 2018 killing of Autumn Rivera
Jonathan Akin was sentenced to 34 years for the 2018 killing of Autumn Rivera(Park County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) - A 24-year-old man who was arrested in Wyoming after police say he confessed to killing his girlfriend in their suburban Denver apartment has been sentenced to 34 years in prison. Jonathan Akin was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the November 2018 stabbing death of 21-year-old Autumn Rivera. He surrendered to police in Powell, Wyoming two days after the slaying, and officers found Rivera dead in the trunk of his car. An arrest affidavit says Akin told investigators he killed Rivera in Thornton but did not remember how because he had “blacked out.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

