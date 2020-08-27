Advertisement

Labor Day Lift Off launch sites, details revealed

An undated photo of the KKTV hot air balloon during a past Labor Day Lift Off. The event will still go on as scheduled in 2020 but with significant changes.
An undated photo of the KKTV hot air balloon during a past Labor Day Lift Off. The event will still go on as scheduled in 2020 but with significant changes.(Labor Day Lift Off official media guide)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Labor Day Lift Off is officially a go!

The annual Colorado Springs balloon festival will take off as planned this Labor Day weekend for its 44th year! But as with so many other events in this unusual pandemic year, LDLO will look a little different in 2020.

“A little bit less accessible to people, but very visible,” event director Scott Appelman told 11 News in June.

Instead of congregating at Memorial Park, this year organizers are encouraging spectators to enjoy the balloons from their homes or vehicles. In an early preview of the event provided exclusively to 11 News, the event was described as followed:

“Spectators are encouraged to look to the sky -- from the comfort of their homes -- between 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning [Sept. 5-Sept. 6] to watch a spectacular array of 35+ balloons participating in the modified citywide celebration, lifting off from 10+ locations across the city. While balloons soar overhead, tune your radio to listen to engaging and historical ballooning commentary. Event coverage will be aired on the following radio stations: Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, Cat Country 95.1, 96.1 The Beat, 92.9 Peak FM, 107.9 KBPI South, and AM 740 KVOR.”

11 News will also have coverage of the event; more details on where to watch will come in the next few days.

There will also be a modified balloon glow, but don’t expect it to look anything like it did in past years. Because of the coronavirus, organizers are strongly discouraging crowds. They have provided a map showing the general vicinity of the launch and glow sites but are intentionally not revealing the exact locations to prevent people from congregating. Organizers tell 11 News if people happen to come across a glow site, they can view it from their vehicles or from a safe distance from others. There are also multiple sites across the city to even further spread people out. The glow will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 only.

launch

Also this year, in place of the usual activities at Memorial Park, organizers are offering a scavenger hunt and a photo contest!

Scavenger hunt: Spot and take photos of as many sponsor balloons as you can find! Whoever finds and submits the most photos will win a prize! Organizers are accepting only one photo per sponsor balloon, and the logo must be visible. Extra points will be awarded to anyone who shares the photos on social media with the #LDLO hashtag.

Photo contest: Similar rules to the scavenger hunt, except for this contest, organizers are looking for the best photos taken of the event. Photos can be submitted through Sept. 13. The prize: a hot air balloon ride for two!

“This is going to be one of very few balloon events in the world that actually happen. We’re really excited about a new challenge and making this happen,” Appelman said.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura coverage KKTV

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Hot Now, Relief in Sight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.27.20

Forecast

Another hot day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hot day followed by storms later this week

National

More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs.

Latest News

Local

1 killed in I-25 and South Nevada rollover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A driver lost his life after flipping his car on I-25 while reportedly speeding overnight.

News

Celebrating the life of Don Ward: Don's love for the fine arts

Updated: 10 hours ago
Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 24. As we continue to celebrate his life, 11 News Reporter Catherine Silver is sharing a story about Don's love for the fine arts.

News

Remembering Don Ward: Gazette article and social media posts from viewers

Updated: 11 hours ago
Don Ward passed away unexpectedly this week. Thousands of people are sharing memories and condolences with KKTV from around the world.

Local

Police review officer appearing to put knee on man’s neck

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police reviewing force used in sweep of homeless camps in Denver.

Local

Man who stabbed girlfriend, hid body in trunk gets 34 years

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who killed his girlfriend and hid her body in the trunk of his car now knows his sentence.

Local

14-year-old girl reported missing out of Colorado Springs found safe Wednesday night

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police are reporting Amiya was found and is safe thanks to help from community members.