Labor Day Lift Off launch sites, details revealed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Labor Day Lift Off is officially a go!

The annual Colorado Springs balloon festival will take off as planned this Labor Day weekend for its 44th year! But as with so many other events in this unusual pandemic year, LDLO will look a little different in 2020.

“A little bit less accessible to people, but very visible,” event director Scott Appelman told 11 News in June.

Instead of congregating at Memorial Park, this year organizers are encouraging spectators to enjoy the balloons from their homes or vehicles. In an early preview of the event provided exclusively to 11 News, the event was described as followed:

“Spectators are encouraged to look to the sky -- from the comfort of their homes -- between 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning [Sept. 5-Sept. 6] to watch a spectacular array of 35+ balloons participating in the modified citywide celebration, lifting off from 10+ locations across the city. While balloons soar overhead, tune your radio to listen to engaging and historical ballooning commentary. Event coverage will be aired on the following radio stations: Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, Cat Country 95.1, 96.1 The Beat, 92.9 Peak FM, 107.9 KBPI South, and AM 740 KVOR.”

11 News will also have coverage of the event; more details on where to watch will come in the next few days.

There will also be a modified balloon glow, but don’t expect it to look anything like it did in past years. Because of the coronavirus, organizers are strongly discouraging crowds. They have provided a map showing the general vicinity of the launch and glow sites but are intentionally not revealing the exact locations to prevent people from congregating. Organizers tell 11 News if people happen to come across a glow site, they can view it from their vehicles or from a safe distance from others. There are also multiple sites across the city to even further spread people out. The glow will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 only.

Also this year, in place of the usual activities at Memorial Park, organizers are offering a scavenger hunt and a photo contest!

Scavenger hunt: Spot and take photos of as many sponsor balloons as you can find! Whoever finds and submits the most photos will win a prize! Organizers are accepting only one photo per sponsor balloon, and the logo must be visible. Extra points will be awarded to anyone who shares the photos on social media with the #LDLO hashtag.

Photo contest: Similar rules to the scavenger hunt, except for this contest, organizers are looking for the best photos taken of the event. Photos can be submitted through Sept. 13. The prize: a hot air balloon ride for two!

“This is going to be one of very few balloon events in the world that actually happen. We’re really excited about a new challenge and making this happen,” Appelman said.

