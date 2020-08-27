Advertisement

Human remains discovered near Highlands Ranch neighborhood

Law enforcement investigate the discovery of human remains in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Law enforcement investigate the discovery of human remains in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of human bones in a Denver suburb.

A skull and several bone fragments were discovered Wednesday in the 9000 block of South Broadway in Highlands Ranch, a residential area south of Northridge Park. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a citizen spotted the remains and called the sheriff’s office.

“Deputies responded and located the bones described by the caller. The Douglas County Coroner’s Office was also notified and responded to the scene. We will be working in conjunction with the Douglas County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death,” the sheriff’s office said in a post to social media.

The sheriff’s office has not commented on whether the death is thought to be suspicious.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Vail Resorts to require reservations, other safety measures for upcoming ski season

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Vail Resorts says it’s welcoming skiers back in this pandemic year, but with a number of new safety restrictions in place.

Sports

AP source says NBA postponing Thursday’s postseason games amid protest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

Forecast

A few spotty storms today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 8.27.20

Local

Counselor tips on handling school uncertainties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Counselor tips on handling school uncertainties

Latest News

Local

Labor Day Lift Off launch sites, details revealed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The annual Colorado Springs balloon festival will take off as planned this Labor Day weekend for its 44th year! But as with so many other events in this unusual pandemic year, LDLO will look a little different in 2020.

Local

Hurricane Laura coverage KKTV

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Another hot day

Updated: 6 hours ago
Hot day followed by storms later this week

National

More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs.

Local

1 killed in I-25 and South Nevada rollover

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A driver lost his life after flipping his car on I-25 while reportedly speeding overnight.

Local

Celebrating the life of Don Ward: Don's love for the fine arts

Updated: 14 hours ago
Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 24. As we continue to celebrate his life, 11 News Reporter Catherine Silver is sharing a story about Don's love for the fine arts.