Human remains discovered near Highlands Ranch neighborhood

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of human bones in a Denver suburb.

A skull and several bone fragments were discovered Wednesday in the 9000 block of South Broadway in Highlands Ranch, a residential area south of Northridge Park. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a citizen spotted the remains and called the sheriff’s office.

“Deputies responded and located the bones described by the caller. The Douglas County Coroner’s Office was also notified and responded to the scene. We will be working in conjunction with the Douglas County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death,” the sheriff’s office said in a post to social media.

The sheriff’s office has not commented on whether the death is thought to be suspicious.

We will update this article as we learn more.

