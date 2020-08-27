Family wants answers, three years after death of Mountain Biker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Palmer Lake family is still looking for answers, three years after a mountain biker was found shot to death near Monument.

Tim Watkins went for a bike ride on Mount Herman Road in September of 2017. He never returned, and his body was found in that area.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department says this is an open investigation. But they have never named a suspect or suspects.

“It would bring our family a lot of closure to at least know who and why... or at least who,” said Isaac Watkins, Tim’s son.

Tim Watkins was well known in the mountain bike community, regularly riding the trails around Palmer Lake and Monument.

“My dad was my best friend, and the best man that I ever knew,” said Arielle Watkins, Tim’s Daughter.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-6666.

