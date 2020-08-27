Falcon Senior named AP Preseason All-American

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Air Force senior offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg has been named preseason second-team All-American by the Associated Press. The AP team is one of several Laufenberg has been named to this season.

Laufenberg was also named second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and USA Today, as well as being named one of five All-American offensive linemen by Pro Football Focus.

Laufenberg is the first Air Force offensive lineman to earn All-American honors since Brett Huyser earned fourth-team honors by The Sporting News in 2002. He’s the first All-American at any position and first multiple-team honoree for the Falcons since safety Weston Steelhammer was named to multiple teams in 2016. Laufenberg is the first offensive player to earn All-American honors since all-purpose athlete Chad Hall in 2007.

Laufenberg earned first-team all-Mountain West and all-Colorado honors in 2019 after leading the team in knockdown blocks. He anchored an offensive line that led the conference and ranked second nationally in rushing with a 298.5 per-game average. The offensive line allowed just four sacks last season, the fewest in the nation. Air Force led the conference and ranked second nationally in third-down percentage with a 53.5 mark. The Falcons led the Mountain West and ranked second nationally in time of possession at 34:28 per game.

The big man up front getting more love! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/T1mBjDLBMU — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 25, 2020

Air Force capped a historic season with a 31-21 win over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl Dec. 27 in Phoenix, Ariz. The win gave Air Force an 11-2 overall record. Air Force’s 11 wins are the third most in program history, trailing the 12 wins in 1985 and 1998. The Falcons closed the season with an eight-game winning streak, the program’s longest in one season since 1998. The eight-game winning streak ties as the third longest overall in program history and is the second longest active streak in the nation. Air Force closed the season ranked in the final national polls for the first time since 1998, as the Falcons finished 22nd in the Associated Press poll with 209 points and 23rd in the USA Today Coaches poll with 265 points.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.