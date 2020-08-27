Advertisement

Dog shot and killed in Colorado Springs as the animal was reportedly attacking someone

Police responded to a reported dog attack in Colorado Springs on 8/26/20.
Police responded to a reported dog attack in Colorado Springs on 8/26/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:27 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A story out of Colorado Springs Wednesday night may be a tragic reminder to the rest of the community when it comes to keeping your pets under control.

The incident is still under investigation, but early on police believe a dog attacked a man as he was walking in a neighborhood on the northeast side of the city. The reported animal attack happened along Mustang Rim Drive in an area near Marksheffel Road and Dublin Boulevard. It isn’t clear how the dog got off-leash. As the man was getting attacked by the dog, another neighbor rushed to the scene with a gun and was able to shoot the animal. The dog died at the scene.

Police weren’t able to share the breed of the dog last time this article was updated. It isn’t clear if the owner of the animal will face any charges. The man who was attacked is expected to recover and was being treated at the scene when 11 News got to the neighborhood. Details on how severe his injuries are were not immediately available.

Colorado law requires that all animal bites to humans or pets be reported.

Click here to report an animal bite.

