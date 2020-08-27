Advertisement

Counselor tips on handling school uncertainties

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A counselor says, many local families may be wondering what’s next after one southern Colorado elementary school closed due to a COIVD-19 case, and several other schools have had cases leading to quarantines.

Just days into the new school year, Districts 2, 20, and 49 have all confirmed COVID-19 cases. Local counselor and owner of Mayfield Counseling, Mark Mayfied has guidance for parents who may be wondering, ’What do I do if this happens at my child’s school?’

“There’s a lot of uncertainty that kids are facing,” Mayfield says. “Advancing toward a goal of next school year or graduation is important, but what’s more important is the mental health of your child. Decide, am I going to push them today, or let them have a little bit of a break?”

Mayfield says, those breaks are important, especially at a time when kids may be coming home from school with many pandemic related questions and concerns. He adds, parents need to maintain their own support systems too.

“Friends, neighbors, if you have spiritual congregation, figure out what it looks like to engage those individuals for support.”

Many southern Colorado school districts are doing some form of in-person learning now. Many plan to phase in in-person learning in coming weeks. Click here for details on back to school plans for specific districts.

Mayfield counseling has seen an uptick in desire for their services amid the pandemic, including since back to school discussions began. He says some counseling is still offered in person, but his office has shifted to doing a lot of remote sessions.

