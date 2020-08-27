Advertisement

Broncos cancel training camp Thursday to protest social injustice

In statement, team commends the “strength, unity, and leadership of the players”
(KKCO)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos joined seven other NFL teams in canceling practice Thursday, taking a stand against social injustice following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Broncos met as a team in the morning to discuss the events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Blake was shot in the back seven times by police. The Broncos said they are “outraged and disgusted” with the shooting, adding the team condemns “police brutality, excessive force, and these senseless acts of violence that have caused so much pain.”

The shooting has led to other NFL teams, including the Titans, Packers, Jets, Colts, Cardinals, Chargers, and the Washington football team to cancel practice Thursday as an act of protest to the shooting.

