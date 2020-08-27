1 killed in I-25 and South Nevada rollover

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver lost his life after flipping his car on I-25 while reportedly speeding overnight.

Officers were called to I-25 at the South Nevada exit (140) on the south end of the Springs just after 1 a.m. Thursday for the rollover and found the driver thrown from his vehicle when they got to the scene. He was still alive but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police say along with speeding, the driver was not wearing a seat belt. Both are considered factors in the deadly crash.

The driver has not been identified at the time of this writing.

