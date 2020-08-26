Reported shooting in El Paso County

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were investigating a reported shooting in a Widefield neighborhood Tuesday night.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. in an area along Caballero Avenue. The neighborhood is just south of Fontaine Boulevard and to the west of Fountain Mesa Road.

Last time this article was updated no suspect description was available and no arrests had been announced.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

