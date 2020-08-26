Advertisement

Reported shooting in El Paso County

Reported shooting in Widefield on 8/25/20.
Reported shooting in Widefield on 8/25/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were investigating a reported shooting in a Widefield neighborhood Tuesday night.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. in an area along Caballero Avenue. The neighborhood is just south of Fontaine Boulevard and to the west of Fountain Mesa Road.

Last time this article was updated no suspect description was available and no arrests had been announced.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Celebrating the life of 11 News Anchor Don Ward

Updated: 43 minutes ago
11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20. His co-anchor Dianne Derby put together a video to celebrate his life.

News

Remembering Don Ward: Social media posts honoring Don

Updated: 3 hours ago
11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20. Thousands of people have shared their condolences since.

News

Remembering Don Ward: Social media posts from the governor and the mayor

Updated: 3 hours ago
11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20. Thousands of people have shared their condolences since.

Local

Nazi symbols found spray-painted on bus stop in Colorado Springs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Nazi symbols found at bus stop

Latest News

Local

12-year-old girl reported missing in Colorado Springs is found safe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado Springs are hoping for help from the community in locating a 12-year-old girl.

News

Adult Day Care Center Reopens Providing Relief for Caregivers, Participants

Updated: 6 hours ago
Adult Day Care Center Reopens Providing Relief for Caregivers, Participants

Forecast

Staying hot before late week relief

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 8.25.20

Local

Willis Creek Fire reported south of Bishop Castle; pre-evacuation order issued

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
People in the Lake Isabel area are told to be ready to possibly evacuate as firefighters battle a new wildfire in Colorado.

Crime

1 arrested for February fatal shooting at Springs smoke shop

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police say the suspect in a months-old case has turned herself in.

National

It’s back! Pumpkin spice returns to Starbucks Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin cream cold brew are available in Starbucks nationwide as of Tuesday, the earliest ever pumpkin has returned to the coffee giant’s menu.