Advertisement

Public asked to help with investigation in El Paso County tied to a ‘male, juvenile babysitter’ for base housing on Schriever

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear what alleged crime occurred, but authorities are asking for help from the public when it comes to a “male, juvenile babysitter.”

A release was sent out to the public on Wednesday for an active criminal investigation. The alleged crime or crimes took place in base housing on Schriever Air Force base. The investigation started in August.

“Based on our findings, we are asking anyone who lived on Schriever Air Force Base who had a male, juvenile babysitter between September 2019 and August 2020 to contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email us at Tips@elpasoco.com,” the sheriff’s office shared in a release. “When leaving a message please provide your full name, your phone number, and please refer case #20-9495. All tips will remain confidential.”

No other information on the case was provided by the sheriff’s office, other than there is not a known threat to the community.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot Now, Relief in Sight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.26.20

Local

Positive coronavirus case confirmed at Fort Carson child care center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Fort Carson’s child care center was closed Wednesday following a confirmed coronavirus case.

Local

Deadly plane crash in El Paso County under investigation, one person killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Officials have responded to eastern El Paso County after a small plane crashed late Wednesday morning.

Back to Learning

District 2 makes change to in-person learning for middle and high school students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Harrison School District 2 is again modifying its approach to learning in this unusual pandemic year.

Latest News

Local

Entire kindergarten class in District 20 sent home for 2 weeks due to COVID concerns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
More students in School District 20 are being sent home due to coronavirus concerns.

Forecast

Hot Wednesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Hot and mainly dry

News

Celebrating the life of 11 News Anchor Don Ward

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20. His co-anchor Dianne Derby put together a video to celebrate his life.

Crime

14-year-old captured following Widefield shooting

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A 14-year-old is in custody following a shooting in Widefield Tuesday night.

News

Remembering Don Ward: Social media posts honoring Don

Updated: 20 hours ago
11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20. Thousands of people have shared their condolences since.

News

Remembering Don Ward: Social media posts from the governor and the mayor

Updated: 20 hours ago
11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20. Thousands of people have shared their condolences since.