Public asked to help with investigation in El Paso County tied to a ‘male, juvenile babysitter’ for base housing on Schriever

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear what alleged crime occurred, but authorities are asking for help from the public when it comes to a “male, juvenile babysitter.”

A release was sent out to the public on Wednesday for an active criminal investigation. The alleged crime or crimes took place in base housing on Schriever Air Force base. The investigation started in August.

“Based on our findings, we are asking anyone who lived on Schriever Air Force Base who had a male, juvenile babysitter between September 2019 and August 2020 to contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email us at Tips@elpasoco.com,” the sheriff’s office shared in a release. “When leaving a message please provide your full name, your phone number, and please refer case #20-9495. All tips will remain confidential.”

No other information on the case was provided by the sheriff’s office, other than there is not a known threat to the community.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.