Advertisement

Positive coronavirus case confirmed at Fort Carson child care center

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Fort Carson’s child care center was closed Wednesday following a confirmed coronavirus case.

A spokesperson for the post would not comment on whether it was a child, parent or employee who tested positive.

The child care facility was closed for 24 hours so the building could be deep cleaned. Fort Carson says it will be reopened Thursday as normal.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Staying hot before late week relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.26.20

Local

Plane crash confirmed in eastern El Paso County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Officials have responded to eastern El Paso County after a small plane crashed late Wednesday morning.

Back to Learning

District 2 makes change to in-person learning for middle and high school students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Harrison School District 2 is again modifying its approach to learning in this unusual pandemic year.

Local

Entire kindergarten class in District 20 sent home for 2 weeks due to COVID concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
More students in School District 20 are being sent home due to coronavirus concerns.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot Wednesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hot and mainly dry

News

Celebrating the life of 11 News Anchor Don Ward

Updated: 16 hours ago
11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20. His co-anchor Dianne Derby put together a video to celebrate his life.

Crime

14-year-old captured following Widefield shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A 14-year-old is in custody following a shooting in Widefield Tuesday night.

News

Remembering Don Ward: Social media posts honoring Don

Updated: 19 hours ago
11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20. Thousands of people have shared their condolences since.

News

Remembering Don Ward: Social media posts from the governor and the mayor

Updated: 19 hours ago
11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20. Thousands of people have shared their condolences since.

Crime

Nazi symbols, ’White Lives Matter,’ found spray-painted on bus stop in Colorado Springs

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Nazi symbols found at bus stop