Positive coronavirus case confirmed at Fort Carson child care center

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Fort Carson’s child care center was closed Wednesday following a confirmed coronavirus case.

A spokesperson for the post would not comment on whether it was a child, parent or employee who tested positive.

The child care facility was closed for 24 hours so the building could be deep cleaned. Fort Carson says it will be reopened Thursday as normal.

No other information was provided.

