Plane crash confirmed in eastern El Paso County

Firefighters extinguish flames at the site of plane crash southeast of Falcon on Aug. 26, 2020.
Firefighters extinguish flames at the site of plane crash southeast of Falcon on Aug. 26, 2020.(Alita-Jo Gotwald)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials have responded to eastern El Paso County after a small plane crashed late Wednesday morning.

At this time, details are limited. 11 News has confirmed the crash happened on Mccandlish Road between Garrett Road and Falcon Highway.

The Meadow Lake Airport manager told 11 News based on the tail number, it appears to have been a single-engine plane that went down. Based on photos from a witness, it appears a fire started after the plane crashed. Information on the conditions of the people on board was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

