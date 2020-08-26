PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds and hundreds of Colorado dogs, send us your pics for National Dog Day!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News Digital Content Manager Tony Keith and Meteorologist Christina Sanjuan are gathering hundreds of photos of dogs in Colorado.

Why? Why not... There are actually a few good reasons.

REASON #1: Christina plans on doing a “Dog Walking Forecast” as often as she can. So she wants to share pictures of YOUR dogs on TV!

REASON #2: Aug. 26 is National Dog Day

REASON #3: Pictures of dogs make people happy. I’m not going to take the time to do extensive research on the topic, this is just opinion. An opinion that I believe is also a fact.

Take a look at the 500+ pictures in the gallery below by clicking it, or submit your own dog pictures!

