Nazi symbols found spray painted on bus stop

Graffiti found at a bus stop in Colorado Springs. The intersection of Kiowa and Wahsatch
Graffiti found at a bus stop in Colorado Springs. The intersection of Kiowa and Wahsatch(Luis Valencia Jr.)
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nazi symbols were found spray painted on a bus stop in Colorado Springs.

They were found Tuesday morning at the intersection of Kiowa and Wahsatch. They have since been cleaned up by city employees.

The symbols were a swastika, the S.S. initials representing the Nazi party, and “white lives matter” was written on the sidewalk.

Graffiti on public property is illegal. The Colorado Springs Police Department and City of Colorado Springs say this message is unacceptable.

Luis Valencia Jr. was one of the first people to bring this to the public’s attention. He took pictures and posted them to Facebook.

“I felt like the community needs to know that people with these ideas are out there and they’re among us all,” Valencia said.

