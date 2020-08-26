Advertisement

Entire kindergarten class in District 20 sent home for 2 weeks due to COVID concerns

By Danielle Kreutter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More students in School District 20 are being sent home due to coronavirus concerns.

This time, it’s an entire kindergarten class that will need to quarantine for the next two weeks.

On the first day of classes Monday, the district had identified 14 people across three schools who were either exhibiting symptoms or, through contact tracing, were identified as having close contact with those showing symptoms. All had been told to stay home from school for 14 days or sooner if those showing symptoms were confirmed negative for COVID-19.

One day later, a kindergarten student at Academy Endeavour Elementary School began exhibiting symptoms associated with the virus, resulting in the entire 15-student class plus a teacher and teacher’s assistant being quarantined.

The district tells 11 News they are following guidance from the state health department on what action to take when a student or staff member shows symptoms. The guidance includes what to do for major and minor symptoms and takes into account what phase the county is (”Safer at Home,” “Protect our Neighbors,” etc). A spokesperson for the district tells 11 News every situation can be vastly different.

Major symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, loss of taste and/or smell, and an unexplained cough.

Meanwhile in District 2, most students and staff at Soaring Eagles Elementary School returned to class Tuesday following a temporary closure due to a positive coronavirus case.

The district made the decision to close the entire school for four days after being alerted to the positive case. The actual class where the case was identified will remain home for the full 14 days.

