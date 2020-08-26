Advertisement

District 2 makes change to in-person learning for middle and high school students

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Harrison School District 2 is again modifying its approach to learning in this unusual pandemic year.

The district announced Wednesday middle school and high school students will be taking a hybrid model approach starting after Labor Day. Previously, the plan was to have all secondary students who opted for in-person learning to return to school five days a week following the Labor Day holiday. The district says they will now only be allowing students to attend school in person two days a week. The rest of the time will be remote learning.

“Safety is our priority in Harrison School District Two, and we have been re-evaluating our reopening plan for secondary students in grades 6-12. We find there will be a benefit in bringing these students back in smaller groups, as cohorts are difficult to maintain in secondary schools”, said Superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel in a release sent Wednesday.

This hybrid model allows the district to split middle and high school students into a Tuesday/Wednesday cohort and a Thursday/Friday cohort, and all secondary hybrid in-person students will utilize eLearning on Mondays and on the two days that are not their cohort days, the district said.

Families can still opt to be entirely remote.

Elementary school students have been doing in-person learning five days a week since school started Aug. 17, while middle and high school students began remotely. A spokesperson for the district says the reason the younger children have been allowed to return to school is because it is easier to keep them in smaller groups, versus older kids who often have a new set of classmates in every subject.

A spokesperson for the district told 11 News the goal is to return to full in-person learning for the older grades, but when that will happen depends on the health department’s projections.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

D-70 in Pueblo County offers meal service

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:02 PM MDT
|
By Nicole Heins
Meal service during remote Learning begins Monday, August 24 for D-70 in Pueblo County.

Back to Learning

Chinook Elementary School prepping to welcome students back with open arms

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:13 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
One school in Academy District 20 is getting ready to have students back for the first time since March.

VOD Recordings

D20 prepping to welcome students back

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM MDT
|

Local

Colorado Springs elementary student tests positive for COVID-19; D-49 notifying all who may have come in contact with the student

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:13 PM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A student in one of El Paso County’s biggest districts tested has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

BASE49 staff member in D49 tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
A staff member in the before and after school program at Remington Elementary School has tested positive for the virus.

Local

Salvation Army will start remote learning center in Colorado Springs

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:29 PM MDT
|
By Brett Marie Harrison
The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is thrilled to announce the start of The Red Shield Remote Learning Center for our community. This center is a safe environment that provides educational support to school-age children while providing daily support for working parents.

Local

Colorado Springs school to be closed for 4 days due to a positive COVID-19 case

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:08 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith and Jenna Middaugh
Just a few days into the semester, at least one Colorado Springs school needs to close for four days due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Local

District 11 says some remote learning devices won’t get to students in time for 1st day

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:53 AM MDT
|
By Danielle Kreutter
With school starting the 24th, the district had hoped to have all of the devices ready for students this week. However, nearly 7,000 iPads for the district’s youngest students are delayed and will not get here until September.

Back to Learning

District 49 first day of online school; hoping to slowly bring students back after Labor Day

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:25 AM MDT
|
By Kasia Kerridge
One of El Paso County’s largest school districts is now back in school with remote learning.

Back to Learning

District 8 back in the classroom

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:55 AM MDT
|
By Melissa Henry
Some students walked into classrooms for the first time in months Monday morning.