District 2 makes change to in-person learning for middle and high school students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Harrison School District 2 is again modifying its approach to learning in this unusual pandemic year.

The district announced Wednesday middle school and high school students will be taking a hybrid model approach starting after Labor Day. Previously, the plan was to have all secondary students who opted for in-person learning to return to school five days a week following the Labor Day holiday. The district says they will now only be allowing students to attend school in person two days a week. The rest of the time will be remote learning.

“Safety is our priority in Harrison School District Two, and we have been re-evaluating our reopening plan for secondary students in grades 6-12. We find there will be a benefit in bringing these students back in smaller groups, as cohorts are difficult to maintain in secondary schools”, said Superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel in a release sent Wednesday.

This hybrid model allows the district to split middle and high school students into a Tuesday/Wednesday cohort and a Thursday/Friday cohort, and all secondary hybrid in-person students will utilize eLearning on Mondays and on the two days that are not their cohort days, the district said.

Families can still opt to be entirely remote.

Elementary school students have been doing in-person learning five days a week since school started Aug. 17, while middle and high school students began remotely. A spokesperson for the district says the reason the younger children have been allowed to return to school is because it is easier to keep them in smaller groups, versus older kids who often have a new set of classmates in every subject.

A spokesperson for the district told 11 News the goal is to return to full in-person learning for the older grades, but when that will happen depends on the health department’s projections.

