Advertisement

AP Source: Reds-Brewers game off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) gestures after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) gestures after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Wednesday night is being postponed in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the postponement had not been officially announced.

The postponement came after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed.

Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The Blake family’s attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

The shooting of the 29-year-old Blake was captured on cellphone video Sunday and ignited protests in Kenosha and elsewhere.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for Public's Help in Investigation on Schriever Air Force Base

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for Public's Help in Investigation on Schriever Air Force Base

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

News

Governor Polis Announces New Fund for Small Colorado Businesses

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Colorado Governor Jared Polis announces new fund for small businesses in Colorado

National

Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast.

Latest News

National

Authorities name officer who they say shot Jacob Blake

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

News

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12's First Day Back to Learning

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12's First Day Back to Learning

National

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

News

District 2 Makes Changes to Back to School Plan

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
District 2 Makes Changes to Back to School Plan

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds and hundreds of Colorado dogs, send us your pics for National Dog Day!

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
11 News Digital Content Manager Tony Keith and Meteorologist Christina Sanjuan are gathering hundreds of photos of dogs in Colorado.

Forecast

Hot Now, Relief in Sight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.26.20